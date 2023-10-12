Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: COST, MSFT, SGEN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total of 26,301 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 131% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $575 strike call option expiring October 13, 2023, with 3,392 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 339,200 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $575 strike highlighted in orange:

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 281,705 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 28.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 127.3% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $335 strike call option expiring October 13, 2023, with 20,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $335 strike highlighted in orange:

And Seagen Inc (Symbol: SGEN) options are showing a volume of 18,270 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 109.3% of SGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 610,100 underlying shares of SGEN. Below is a chart showing SGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COST options, MSFT options, or SGEN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.