Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CME, WIRE, PLTR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CME Group (Symbol: CME), where a total volume of 5,724 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 572,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.5% of CME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,284 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,400 underlying shares of CME. Below is a chart showing CME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Encore Wire Corp. (Symbol: WIRE) saw options trading volume of 798 contracts, representing approximately 79,800 underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of WIRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 189,615 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,600 underlying shares of WIRE. Below is a chart showing WIRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 253,977 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 25.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 60.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring September 08, 2023, with 42,814 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

