News & Insights

Markets
CME

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CME, WIRE, PLTR

September 07, 2023 — 03:32 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CME Group (Symbol: CME), where a total volume of 5,724 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 572,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.5% of CME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,284 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,400 underlying shares of CME. Below is a chart showing CME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Encore Wire Corp. (Symbol: WIRE) saw options trading volume of 798 contracts, representing approximately 79,800 underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of WIRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 189,615 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,600 underlying shares of WIRE. Below is a chart showing WIRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 253,977 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 25.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 60.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring September 08, 2023, with 42,814 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CME options, WIRE options, or PLTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding IFN
 MGI Stock Predictions
 MTEM Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CME
WIRE
PLTR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.