Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CI, PLNT, CDLX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in The Cigna Group (Symbol: CI), where a total volume of 25,183 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 170.9% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025 , with 11,689 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Planet Fitness Inc (Symbol: PLNT) saw options trading volume of 29,656 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 160.7% of PLNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 6,470 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 647,000 underlying shares of PLNT. Below is a chart showing PLNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cardlytics Inc (Symbol: CDLX) saw options trading volume of 13,230 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 151.9% of CDLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 871,200 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 5,888 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 588,800 underlying shares of CDLX. Below is a chart showing CDLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.