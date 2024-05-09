Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CI, PLNT, CDLX

Planet Fitness Inc (Symbol: PLNT) saw options trading volume of 29,656 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 160.7% of PLNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 6,470 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 647,000 underlying shares of PLNT. Below is a chart showing PLNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cardlytics Inc (Symbol: CDLX) saw options trading volume of 13,230 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 151.9% of CDLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 871,200 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 5,888 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 588,800 underlying shares of CDLX. Below is a chart showing CDLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CI options, PLNT options, or CDLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
