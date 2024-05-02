Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CHRW, AMGN, DVN

Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) saw options trading volume of 13,397 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 59.7% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $235 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,281 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 228,100 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:
And Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) saw options trading volume of 38,779 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 57.1% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $54 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024, with 8,153 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 815,300 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $54 strike highlighted in orange:
