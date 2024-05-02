Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CHRW, AMGN, DVN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW), where a total of 9,577 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 957,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.3% of CHRW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024 , with 1,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,000 underlying shares of CHRW. Below is a chart showing CHRW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) saw options trading volume of 13,397 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 59.7% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $235 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,281 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 228,100 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

And Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) saw options trading volume of 38,779 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 57.1% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $54 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024, with 8,153 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 815,300 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $54 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CHRW options, AMGN options, or DVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

