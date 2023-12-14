Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CHPT, VEEV, FYBR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ChargePoint Holdings Inc (Symbol: CHPT), where a total of 390,248 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 39.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 151.1% of CHPT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 25.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 122,661 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12.3 million underlying shares of CHPT. Below is a chart showing CHPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Veeva Systems Inc (Symbol: VEEV) saw options trading volume of 19,288 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 135.1% of VEEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 5,240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 524,000 underlying shares of VEEV. Below is a chart showing VEEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
And Frontier Communications Parent Inc (Symbol: FYBR) options are showing a volume of 19,203 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 131.5% of FYBR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 10,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of FYBR. Below is a chart showing FYBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
