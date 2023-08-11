Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CEG, KMX, DNUT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG), where a total of 7,958 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 795,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.5% of CEG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares of CEG. Below is a chart showing CEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) options are showing a volume of 4,985 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 498,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 320 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,000 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Krispy Kreme Inc (Symbol: DNUT) saw options trading volume of 3,286 contracts, representing approximately 328,600 underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of DNUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 743,230 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 823 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,300 underlying shares of DNUT. Below is a chart showing DNUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
