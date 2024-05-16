Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CBRL, CNA, ANF

CNA Financial Corp (Symbol: CNA) saw options trading volume of 970 contracts, representing approximately 97,000 underlying shares or approximately 48.3% of CNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 200,780 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 483 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,300 underlying shares of CNA. Below is a chart showing CNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:
And Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) options are showing a volume of 5,133 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 513,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring May 31, 2024, with 2,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,100 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
