Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CBRL, CNA, ANF

May 16, 2024 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (Symbol: CBRL), where a total volume of 3,322 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 332,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.9% of CBRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 679,475 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,553 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,300 underlying shares of CBRL. Below is a chart showing CBRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

CNA Financial Corp (Symbol: CNA) saw options trading volume of 970 contracts, representing approximately 97,000 underlying shares or approximately 48.3% of CNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 200,780 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 483 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,300 underlying shares of CNA. Below is a chart showing CNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) options are showing a volume of 5,133 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 513,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring May 31, 2024, with 2,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,100 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CBRL options, CNA options, or ANF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
