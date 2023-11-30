Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CAVA, BFH, XPO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA), where a total of 8,239 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 823,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.3% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:
Bread Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: BFH) saw options trading volume of 3,149 contracts, representing approximately 314,900 underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of BFH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 611,975 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of BFH. Below is a chart showing BFH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And XPO Inc (Symbol: XPO) options are showing a volume of 6,608 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 660,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51% of XPO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 3,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,300 underlying shares of XPO. Below is a chart showing XPO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CAVA options, BFH options, or XPO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
