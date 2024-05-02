News & Insights

Markets
C

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: C, WAL, RKT

May 02, 2024 — 03:17 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), where a total of 64,987 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.8% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month of 15.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62 strike call option expiring May 03, 2024, with 11,451 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Western Alliance Bancorporation (Symbol: WAL) options are showing a volume of 4,549 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 454,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of WAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $61 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024, with 1,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,200 underlying shares of WAL. Below is a chart showing WAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) saw options trading volume of 9,081 contracts, representing approximately 908,100 underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 4,820 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 482,000 underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for C options, WAL options, or RKT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding MVRL
 OBT Stock Predictions
 GCMG Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

C
WAL
RKT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.