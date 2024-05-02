Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: C, WAL, RKT

Western Alliance Bancorporation (Symbol: WAL) options are showing a volume of 4,549 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 454,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of WAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $61 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024, with 1,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,200 underlying shares of WAL. Below is a chart showing WAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:
And Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) saw options trading volume of 9,081 contracts, representing approximately 908,100 underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 4,820 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 482,000 underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
