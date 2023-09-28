Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BURL, TWLO, ELF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL), where a total volume of 5,377 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 537,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.6% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring October 06, 2023, with 1,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,200 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) options are showing a volume of 9,206 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 920,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.8% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57 strike call option expiring September 29, 2023, with 795 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,500 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:

And e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) saw options trading volume of 5,821 contracts, representing approximately 582,100 underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 792 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,200 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

