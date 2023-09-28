Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BURL, TWLO, ELF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL), where a total volume of 5,377 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 537,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.6% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring October 06, 2023, with 1,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,200 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) options are showing a volume of 9,206 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 920,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.8% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57 strike call option expiring September 29, 2023, with 795 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,500 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:
And e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) saw options trading volume of 5,821 contracts, representing approximately 582,100 underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 792 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,200 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BURL options, TWLO options, or ELF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Electronics Stores Dividend Stocks
HEP Stock Predictions
XHB Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.