Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BURL, CBRL, AEHR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL), where a total of 9,839 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 983,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.2% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 4,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 411,100 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (Symbol: CBRL) options are showing a volume of 4,462 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 446,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.1% of CBRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 557,325 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,923 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,300 underlying shares of CBRL. Below is a chart showing CBRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Aehr Test Systems (Symbol: AEHR) options are showing a volume of 10,773 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.7% of AEHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,425 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 342,500 underlying shares of AEHR. Below is a chart showing AEHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
