Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BKNG, NFLX, COST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total of 3,865 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 386,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 145.9% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 264,830 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2400 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 95 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9,500 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2400 strike highlighted in orange:
Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 57,768 contracts, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares or approximately 139% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring December 29, 2023, with 4,865 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 486,500 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:
And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 33,995 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 125.5% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $670 strike call option expiring December 29, 2023, with 1,935 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,500 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $670 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BKNG options, NFLX options, or COST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
