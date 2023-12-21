Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BKNG, COST, NFLX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total volume of 4,366 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 436,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 167.9% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 260,000 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3400 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12,000 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3400 strike highlighted in orange:

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 42,420 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 165.9% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $680 strike call option expiring December 22, 2023, with 4,516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 451,600 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $680 strike highlighted in orange:

And Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 67,430 contracts, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares or approximately 161% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring December 22, 2023, with 6,545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 654,500 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BKNG options, COST options, or NFLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.