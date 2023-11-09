Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BILL, TTD, VZIO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in BILL Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL), where a total of 81,493 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 225.5% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 7,586 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 758,600 underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 84,428 contracts, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares or approximately 205.3% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 9,320 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 932,000 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And VIZIO Holding Corp (Symbol: VZIO) saw options trading volume of 9,404 contracts, representing approximately 940,400 underlying shares or approximately 193.4% of VZIO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 486,245 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 8,849 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 884,900 underlying shares of VZIO. Below is a chart showing VZIO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

