Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BILL, TTD, VZIO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in BILL Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL), where a total of 81,493 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 225.5% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 7,586 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 758,600 underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 84,428 contracts, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares or approximately 205.3% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 9,320 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 932,000 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And VIZIO Holding Corp (Symbol: VZIO) saw options trading volume of 9,404 contracts, representing approximately 940,400 underlying shares or approximately 193.4% of VZIO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 486,245 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 8,849 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 884,900 underlying shares of VZIO. Below is a chart showing VZIO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BILL options, TTD options, or VZIO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
TEAM Historical PE Ratio
PMCB market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.