Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BERY, CFR, OLED

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Berry Global Group Inc (Symbol: BERY), where a total volume of 4,780 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 478,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.8% of BERY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 889,110 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,352 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 435,200 underlying shares of BERY. Below is a chart showing BERY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (Symbol: CFR) options are showing a volume of 2,481 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 248,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.5% of CFR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 463,335 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,800 underlying shares of CFR. Below is a chart showing CFR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED) saw options trading volume of 1,281 contracts, representing approximately 128,100 underlying shares or approximately 52.9% of OLED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 242,230 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,000 underlying shares of OLED. Below is a chart showing OLED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

