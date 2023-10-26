News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AXP, FDX, CVS

October 26, 2023 — 01:34 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), where a total of 27,355 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 79% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 510,800 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 13,674 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 73.4% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $225 strike put option expiring November 10, 2023, with 1,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,100 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

And CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) saw options trading volume of 41,015 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 67.2% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $92.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 15,583 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AXP options, FDX options, or CVS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

