Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AXON, DKS, AFRM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON), where a total volume of 2,682 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 268,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.9% of AXON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 479,910 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 382 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,200 underlying shares of AXON. Below is a chart showing AXON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) saw options trading volume of 8,797 contracts, representing approximately 879,700 underlying shares or approximately 55.3% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $119 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,839 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,900 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $119 strike highlighted in orange:
And Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) options are showing a volume of 71,976 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.7% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18.50 strike put option expiring October 13, 2023, with 7,862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 786,200 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18.50 strike highlighted in orange:
