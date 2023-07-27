Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AX, BKNG, NVDA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Axos Financial Inc (Symbol: AX), where a total volume of 10,652 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 281.8% of AX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 378,035 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 5,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,600 underlying shares of AX. Below is a chart showing AX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 7,667 contracts, representing approximately 766,700 underlying shares or approximately 263.2% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 291,300 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2400 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,200 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2400 strike highlighted in orange:
And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 1.1 million contracts, representing approximately 108.1 million underlying shares or approximately 236.6% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 45.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $470 strike call option expiring July 28, 2023, with 81,371 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.1 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AX options, BKNG options, or NVDA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Preferred Stock Premium Newsletter
AXGN market cap history
BMXC Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.