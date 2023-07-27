Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AX, BKNG, NVDA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Axos Financial Inc (Symbol: AX), where a total volume of 10,652 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 281.8% of AX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 378,035 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 5,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,600 underlying shares of AX. Below is a chart showing AX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 7,667 contracts, representing approximately 766,700 underlying shares or approximately 263.2% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 291,300 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2400 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,200 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2400 strike highlighted in orange:

And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 1.1 million contracts, representing approximately 108.1 million underlying shares or approximately 236.6% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 45.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $470 strike call option expiring July 28, 2023, with 81,371 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.1 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:

