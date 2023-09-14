Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AVGO, CINF, DIS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total of 43,307 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 173.3% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $845 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,817 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,700 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $845 strike highlighted in orange:

Cincinnati Financial Corp. (Symbol: CINF) saw options trading volume of 7,710 contracts, representing approximately 771,000 underlying shares or approximately 150.1% of CINF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 513,600 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 3,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 321,100 underlying shares of CINF. Below is a chart showing CINF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 184,182 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 124.2% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 23,285 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

