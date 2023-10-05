Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AMED, SQ, ABUS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amedisys, Inc. (Symbol: AMED), where a total of 7,202 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 720,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 164.3% of AMED's average daily trading volume over the past month of 438,425 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 3,580 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 358,000 underlying shares of AMED. Below is a chart showing AMED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) options are showing a volume of 174,727 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 142.9% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 17,946 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Arbutus Biopharma Corp (Symbol: ABUS) options are showing a volume of 10,161 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 140.2% of ABUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 724,845 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 5,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,200 underlying shares of ABUS. Below is a chart showing ABUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:
