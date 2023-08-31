Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AMBA, Z, WWE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA), where a total volume of 16,472 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 203.8% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 808,330 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $74 strike put option expiring September 01, 2023, with 901 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,100 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $74 strike highlighted in orange:

Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) saw options trading volume of 43,202 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 160.7% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 8,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 806,200 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (Symbol: WWE) saw options trading volume of 7,612 contracts, representing approximately 761,200 underlying shares or approximately 151.3% of WWE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 503,040 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,066 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,600 underlying shares of WWE. Below is a chart showing WWE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

