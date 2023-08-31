Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AMAT, UPS, RRC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT), where a total volume of 21,013 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 40.6% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring September 01, 2023, with 5,902 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 590,200 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) saw options trading volume of 13,004 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 40.3% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,625 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,500 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And Range Resources Corp (Symbol: RRC) saw options trading volume of 7,869 contracts, representing approximately 786,900 underlying shares or approximately 40.2% of RRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 6,066 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 606,600 underlying shares of RRC. Below is a chart showing RRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

