Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ALB, URI, FDX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), where a total volume of 16,858 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 99.7% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,414 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,400 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) saw options trading volume of 5,905 contracts, representing approximately 590,500 underlying shares or approximately 98.8% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 597,740 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,536 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,600 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) options are showing a volume of 13,868 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.2% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring September 29, 2023, with 3,151 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 315,100 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ALB options, URI options, or FDX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
