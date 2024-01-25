Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ALB, PG, MTCH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), where a total of 13,023 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.6% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 630 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,000 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) saw options trading volume of 39,705 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 51% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 7,717 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 771,700 underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) options are showing a volume of 31,258 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $39 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 5,939 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 593,900 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:

