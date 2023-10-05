Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ALB, NEE, WSO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), where a total volume of 17,275 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 94% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,275 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 227,500 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) saw options trading volume of 147,388 contracts, representing approximately 14.7 million underlying shares or approximately 91.3% of NEE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 15,852 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of NEE. Below is a chart showing NEE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And Watsco Inc. (Symbol: WSO) saw options trading volume of 3,150 contracts, representing approximately 315,000 underlying shares or approximately 89.6% of WSO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 351,490 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of WSO. Below is a chart showing WSO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:
