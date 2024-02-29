Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AI, ANIP, CC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI), where a total of 401,153 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 40.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 483.2% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 01, 2024 , with 25,788 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ANIP) options are showing a volume of 3,327 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 332,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 397.5% of ANIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 83,690 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of ANIP. Below is a chart showing ANIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chemours Co (Symbol: CC) saw options trading volume of 33,025 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 270.8% of CC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,655 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,500 underlying shares of CC. Below is a chart showing CC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AI options, ANIP options, or CC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

