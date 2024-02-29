News & Insights

Markets
AI

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AI, ANIP, CC

February 29, 2024 — 03:25 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI), where a total of 401,153 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 40.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 483.2% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 01, 2024, with 25,788 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ANIP) options are showing a volume of 3,327 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 332,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 397.5% of ANIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 83,690 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of ANIP. Below is a chart showing ANIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Chemours Co (Symbol: CC) saw options trading volume of 33,025 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 270.8% of CC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,655 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,500 underlying shares of CC. Below is a chart showing CC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AI options, ANIP options, or CC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 ACGL shares outstanding history
 FTOC shares outstanding history
 Funds Holding UDBI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AI
ANIP
CC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.