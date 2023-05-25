Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AI, AMBA, MRTX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI), where a total volume of 182,967 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 18.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 109.6% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring May 26, 2023, with 23,581 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) saw options trading volume of 4,252 contracts, representing approximately 425,200 underlying shares or approximately 107.7% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 394,935 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77 strike call option expiring May 26, 2023, with 1,196 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,600 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77 strike highlighted in orange:
And Mirati Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: MRTX) options are showing a volume of 9,408 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 940,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 106.9% of MRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 880,100 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 4,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 403,500 underlying shares of MRTX. Below is a chart showing MRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AI options, AMBA options, or MRTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
