Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ADBE, AMD, IFF

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total of 79,940 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 332.4% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $640 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 6,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 607,100 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $640 strike highlighted in orange:
Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 1.0 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 103.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 129.3% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 79.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 123,535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12.4 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
And International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF) options are showing a volume of 13,702 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.2% of IFF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 3,328 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 332,800 underlying shares of IFF. Below is a chart showing IFF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ADBE options, AMD options, or IFF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: GMCR Historical Stock Prices
CUBE Price Target
Funds Holding CRVL
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.