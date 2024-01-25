Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ADBE, AMD, IFF

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total of 79,940 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 332.4% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $640 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 6,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 607,100 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $640 strike highlighted in orange:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 1.0 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 103.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 129.3% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 79.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 123,535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12.4 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

And International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF) options are showing a volume of 13,702 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.2% of IFF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 3,328 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 332,800 underlying shares of IFF. Below is a chart showing IFF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

