Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ACI, TFIN, CNMD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Albertsons Companies Inc (Symbol: ACI), where a total of 15,724 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.6% of ACI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 4,710 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 471,000 underlying shares of ACI. Below is a chart showing ACI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

Triumph Financial Inc (Symbol: TFIN) options are showing a volume of 586 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 58,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of TFIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 124,350 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 168 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 16,800 underlying shares of TFIN. Below is a chart showing TFIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And CONMED Corp (Symbol: CNMD) options are showing a volume of 1,639 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 163,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of CNMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 356,570 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 579 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,900 underlying shares of CNMD. Below is a chart showing CNMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ACI options, TFIN options, or CNMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.