Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ABT, DFS, DLR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT), where a total of 27,107 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.7% of ABT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 3,448 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 344,800 underlying shares of ABT. Below is a chart showing ABT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS) saw options trading volume of 10,967 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 43.9% of DFS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $82 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 875 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,500 underlying shares of DFS. Below is a chart showing DFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82 strike highlighted in orange:
And Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR) saw options trading volume of 8,018 contracts, representing approximately 801,800 underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of DLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 3,930 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 393,000 underlying shares of DLR. Below is a chart showing DLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ABT options, DFS options, or DLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
