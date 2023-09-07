Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ABNB, SAVA, DG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB), where a total volume of 57,759 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 114.6% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $141 strike put option expiring September 08, 2023, with 4,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,700 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $141 strike highlighted in orange:

Cassava Sciences Inc (Symbol: SAVA) options are showing a volume of 10,954 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 111% of SAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 986,890 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,900 underlying shares of SAVA. Below is a chart showing SAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) options are showing a volume of 39,198 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 6,290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 629,000 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ABNB options, SAVA options, or DG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

