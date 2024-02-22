Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ABNB, IBM, MDRX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB), where a total volume of 41,922 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.5% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 3,868 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 386,800 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) saw options trading volume of 42,057 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 64.5% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 10,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And Veradigm Inc (Symbol: MDRX) saw options trading volume of 12,606 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 61.3% of MDRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 4,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,100 underlying shares of MDRX. Below is a chart showing MDRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

