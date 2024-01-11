Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AAPL, NEE, ETSY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total volume of 557,208 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 55.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 98.7% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 56.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring January 12, 2024, with 58,504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) saw options trading volume of 90,103 contracts, representing approximately 9.0 million underlying shares or approximately 85.3% of NEE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 34,658 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of NEE. Below is a chart showing NEE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) saw options trading volume of 39,368 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 81.4% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 11,795 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

