Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ORCL, TTWO, RDDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL), where a total of 177,199 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 17.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.8% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 29.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring June 26, 2026 , with 6,916 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 691,600 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) saw options trading volume of 17,515 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 58.4% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 2,891 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 289,100 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Reddit Inc (Symbol: RDDT) options are showing a volume of 25,916 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.8% of RDDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 945 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,500 underlying shares of RDDT. Below is a chart showing RDDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ORCL options, TTWO options, or RDDT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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