Markets
ORCL

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ORCL, TTWO, RDDT

June 25, 2026 — 04:01 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL), where a total of 177,199 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 17.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.8% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 29.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring June 26, 2026, with 6,916 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 691,600 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) saw options trading volume of 17,515 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 58.4% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 2,891 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 289,100 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Reddit Inc (Symbol: RDDT) options are showing a volume of 25,916 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.8% of RDDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 945 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,500 underlying shares of RDDT. Below is a chart showing RDDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ORCL options, TTWO options, or RDDT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further ORCL Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Oracle YTD Return-> ORCL Price Target-> Cheap Consumer Shares-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ORCL
TTWO
RDDT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.