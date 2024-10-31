News & Insights

Markets
LW

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LW, TEAM, AVXL

October 31, 2024 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW), where a total of 34,287 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 126.3% of LW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 16,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of LW. Below is a chart showing LW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Atlassian Corp (Symbol: TEAM) saw options trading volume of 21,953 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 123.5% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 1,517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,700 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Anavex Life Sciences Corp (Symbol: AVXL) saw options trading volume of 6,037 contracts, representing approximately 603,700 underlying shares or approximately 116.5% of AVXL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 518,205 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,119 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,900 underlying shares of AVXL. Below is a chart showing AVXL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LW options, TEAM options, or AVXL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 KMP Split History
 Funds Holding NXDT
 Ventas YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LW
TEAM
AVXL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.