Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LW, TEAM, AVXL

Atlassian Corp (Symbol: TEAM) saw options trading volume of 21,953 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 123.5% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 1,517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,700 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:
And Anavex Life Sciences Corp (Symbol: AVXL) saw options trading volume of 6,037 contracts, representing approximately 603,700 underlying shares or approximately 116.5% of AVXL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 518,205 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,119 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,900 underlying shares of AVXL. Below is a chart showing AVXL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
