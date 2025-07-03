Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ITT, SMMT, DIS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ITT Inc (Symbol: ITT), where a total of 2,245 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 224,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.8% of ITT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 425,460 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 1,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,000 underlying shares of ITT. Below is a chart showing ITT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Summit Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SMMT) saw options trading volume of 19,944 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 52.3% of SMMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,411 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,100 underlying shares of SMMT. Below is a chart showing SMMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 50,875 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.7% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $124 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025, with 5,446 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 544,600 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $124 strike highlighted in orange:

