News & Insights

Markets
FTAI

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FTAI, DJT, DG

February 20, 2025 — 03:18 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in FTAI Aviation Ltd (Symbol: FTAI), where a total volume of 22,743 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 74.7% of FTAI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,443 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,300 underlying shares of FTAI. Below is a chart showing FTAI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (Symbol: DJT) options are showing a volume of 45,135 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.6% of DJT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 3,364 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 336,400 underlying shares of DJT. Below is a chart showing DJT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) options are showing a volume of 19,348 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.5% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 1,336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,600 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FTAI options, DJT options, or DG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ARKZ
 Institutional Holders of CCLP
 THO Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ARKZ-> Institutional Holders of CCLP-> THO Insider Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FTAI
DJT
DG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.