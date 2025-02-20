Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FTAI, DJT, DG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in FTAI Aviation Ltd (Symbol: FTAI), where a total volume of 22,743 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 74.7% of FTAI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025 , with 1,443 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,300 underlying shares of FTAI. Below is a chart showing FTAI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (Symbol: DJT) options are showing a volume of 45,135 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.6% of DJT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 3,364 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 336,400 underlying shares of DJT. Below is a chart showing DJT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) options are showing a volume of 19,348 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.5% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 1,336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,600 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FTAI options, DJT options, or DG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.