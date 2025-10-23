Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CNC, SMCI, HON

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC), where a total volume of 143,075 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 14.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 147.6% of CNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring October 31, 2025 , with 25,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of CNC. Below is a chart showing CNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) options are showing a volume of 347,299 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 34.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 110.1% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $56 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 13,312 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $56 strike highlighted in orange:

And Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) options are showing a volume of 36,261 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.2% of HON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,056 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,600 underlying shares of HON. Below is a chart showing HON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

