Markets
CNC

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CNC, SMCI, HON

October 23, 2025 — 01:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC), where a total volume of 143,075 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 14.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 147.6% of CNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring October 31, 2025, with 25,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of CNC. Below is a chart showing CNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) options are showing a volume of 347,299 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 34.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 110.1% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $56 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 13,312 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $56 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) options are showing a volume of 36,261 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.2% of HON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,056 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,600 underlying shares of HON. Below is a chart showing HON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CNC options, SMCI options, or HON options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 WIT Historical Stock Prices
 Institutional Holders of PBFB
 FFCH Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
WIT Historical Stock Prices-> Institutional Holders of PBFB-> FFCH Historical Stock Prices-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CNC
SMCI
HON

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.