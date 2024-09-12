News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AMRK, ABNB, FDX

September 12, 2024 — 07:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc (Symbol: AMRK), where a total volume of 2,481 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 248,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.9% of AMRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 414,500 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,219 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,900 underlying shares of AMRK. Below is a chart showing AMRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) saw options trading volume of 24,298 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 59% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,689 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 368,900 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 5,410 contracts, representing approximately 541,000 underlying shares or approximately 58.2% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 929,915 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $245 strike put option expiring September 13, 2024, with 212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,200 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMRK options, ABNB options, or FDX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
