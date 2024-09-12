Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AMRK, ABNB, FDX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc (Symbol: AMRK), where a total volume of 2,481 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 248,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.9% of AMRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 414,500 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024 , with 1,219 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,900 underlying shares of AMRK. Below is a chart showing AMRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) saw options trading volume of 24,298 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 59% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,689 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 368,900 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 5,410 contracts, representing approximately 541,000 underlying shares or approximately 58.2% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 929,915 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $245 strike put option expiring September 13, 2024, with 212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,200 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:

