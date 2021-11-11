Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ZM, DDS, STNG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM), where a total of 38,440 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 138.4% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $245 strike put option expiring November 12, 2021, with 1,655 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,500 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:

Dillard's Inc. (Symbol: DDS) saw options trading volume of 3,196 contracts, representing approximately 319,600 underlying shares or approximately 133.5% of DDS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 239,470 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 311 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,100 underlying shares of DDS. Below is a chart showing DDS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

And Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) options are showing a volume of 10,082 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 132.5% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 761,145 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 1,169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,900 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ZM options, DDS options, or STNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

