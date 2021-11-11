Markets
EA

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: EA, TPR, ENPH

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA), where a total of 23,591 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 105.4% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring November 26, 2021, with 2,118 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,800 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR) saw options trading volume of 22,589 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 76.2% of TPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,300 underlying shares of TPR. Below is a chart showing TPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 19,597 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 66% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring November 12, 2021, with 1,410 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,000 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for EA options, TPR options, or ENPH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EA TPR ENPH

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular