Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: EA, TPR, ENPH

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA), where a total of 23,591 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 105.4% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring November 26, 2021, with 2,118 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,800 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR) saw options trading volume of 22,589 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 76.2% of TPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,300 underlying shares of TPR. Below is a chart showing TPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 19,597 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 66% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring November 12, 2021, with 1,410 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,000 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

