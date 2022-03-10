Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DVN, COST, ORCL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN), where a total volume of 101,909 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.8% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 12,255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 15,872 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.9% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $525 strike call option expiring March 11, 2022, with 963 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,300 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $525 strike highlighted in orange:

And Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 47,725 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.1% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring March 11, 2022, with 5,973 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 597,300 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

