Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: C, POST, MRVL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), where a total of 186,075 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 18.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.7% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month of 27.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 13,230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Post Holdings Inc (Symbol: POST) options are showing a volume of 3,107 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 310,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.7% of POST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 458,865 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of POST. Below is a chart showing POST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) saw options trading volume of 72,842 contracts, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares or approximately 67.4% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring March 04, 2022, with 5,357 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 535,700 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

