Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BIIB, DXC, AMD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB), where a total of 4,456 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 445,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.3% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $255 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 684 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,400 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:
DXC Technology Co (Symbol: DXC) options are showing a volume of 9,715 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 971,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of DXC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 4,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 410,200 underlying shares of DXC. Below is a chart showing DXC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:
And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 495,451 contracts, representing approximately 49.5 million underlying shares or approximately 44% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 112.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $84 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 24,677 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $84 strike highlighted in orange:
