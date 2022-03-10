Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AXSM, AMD, PMVP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AXSM), where a total of 3,172 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 317,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.7% of AXSM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 678,570 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,081 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,100 underlying shares of AXSM. Below is a chart showing AXSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 553,188 contracts, representing approximately 55.3 million underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 121.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring March 11, 2022, with 31,075 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: PMVP) saw options trading volume of 4,242 contracts, representing approximately 424,200 underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of PMVP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 951,485 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 2,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,000 underlying shares of PMVP. Below is a chart showing PMVP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AXSM options, AMD options, or PMVP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.