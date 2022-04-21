Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AMD, CPRI, EHTH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total of 462,946 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 46.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.5% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 93.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $96 strike call option expiring April 22, 2022, with 19,450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $96 strike highlighted in orange:

Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI) options are showing a volume of 8,100 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 810,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 6,524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 652,400 underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And eHealth Inc (Symbol: EHTH) options are showing a volume of 2,016 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 201,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48% of EHTH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 420,025 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,100 underlying shares of EHTH. Below is a chart showing EHTH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

