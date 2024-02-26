News & Insights

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: Z, NVEE, DV

February 26, 2024 — 03:22 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z), where a total of 32,751 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 81.8% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 27,509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

NV5 Global Inc (Symbol: NVEE) options are showing a volume of 452 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 45,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.9% of NVEE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 59,570 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 253 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,300 underlying shares of NVEE. Below is a chart showing NVEE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (Symbol: DV) options are showing a volume of 10,117 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.5% of DV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 6,693 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 669,300 underlying shares of DV. Below is a chart showing DV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

