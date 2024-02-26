Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: Z, NVEE, DV

NV5 Global Inc (Symbol: NVEE) options are showing a volume of 452 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 45,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.9% of NVEE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 59,570 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 253 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,300 underlying shares of NVEE. Below is a chart showing NVEE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (Symbol: DV) options are showing a volume of 10,117 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.5% of DV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 6,693 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 669,300 underlying shares of DV. Below is a chart showing DV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for Z options, NVEE options, or DV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Preferreds of SAFE Dividend Stocks
CMND Videos
Funds Holding CPII
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.