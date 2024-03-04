Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: XP, AEO, THC

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: AEO) saw options trading volume of 15,710 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 42% of AEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 5,155 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 515,500 underlying shares of AEO. Below is a chart showing AEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:
And Tenet Healthcare Corp. (Symbol: THC) saw options trading volume of 5,121 contracts, representing approximately 512,100 underlying shares or approximately 41.7% of THC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 3,705 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 370,500 underlying shares of THC. Below is a chart showing THC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for XP options, AEO options, or THC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
