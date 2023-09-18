Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: WMT, GOOG, DOW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total volume of 30,937 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.5% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 7,764 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 776,400 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 111,394 contracts, representing approximately 11.1 million underlying shares or approximately 52.3% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring September 29, 2023, with 20,493 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) options are showing a volume of 19,420 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.7% of DOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 9,677 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 967,700 underlying shares of DOW. Below is a chart showing DOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

