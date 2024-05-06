Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: WDC, GFS, UAL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC), where a total of 38,634 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.3% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 6,270 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 627,000 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

GlobalFoundries Inc (Symbol: GFS) options are showing a volume of 7,355 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 735,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.9% of GFS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 5,626 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 562,600 underlying shares of GFS. Below is a chart showing GFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) saw options trading volume of 74,195 contracts, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares or approximately 50.8% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 9,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 903,100 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WDC options, GFS options, or UAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.