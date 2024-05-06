News & Insights

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: WDC, GFS, UAL

May 06, 2024 — 03:32 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC), where a total of 38,634 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.3% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 6,270 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 627,000 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

GlobalFoundries Inc (Symbol: GFS) options are showing a volume of 7,355 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 735,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.9% of GFS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 5,626 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 562,600 underlying shares of GFS. Below is a chart showing GFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) saw options trading volume of 74,195 contracts, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares or approximately 50.8% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 9,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 903,100 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
