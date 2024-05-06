Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: WDC, GFS, UAL

GlobalFoundries Inc (Symbol: GFS) options are showing a volume of 7,355 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 735,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.9% of GFS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 5,626 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 562,600 underlying shares of GFS. Below is a chart showing GFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) saw options trading volume of 74,195 contracts, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares or approximately 50.8% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 9,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 903,100 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:
